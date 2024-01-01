Blue Earth County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Blue Earth County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 96% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Blue Earth County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 1,523 men and 1,324 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,263 men 5,460 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Blue Earth County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Blue Earth County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Blue Earth County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Blue Earth County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Blue Earth County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Blue Earth County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Blue Earth County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Blue Earth County?

Do I need to be a resident of Blue Earth County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Blue Earth County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Blue Earth County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.