Carver County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 64% of Carver County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Carver County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 2,824 men and 3,026 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,726 men 1,771 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Carver County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Carver County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Carver County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Carver County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Carver County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Carver County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Carver County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Carver County?

Do I need to be a resident of Carver County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Carver County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Carver County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.