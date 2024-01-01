Minneapolis residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Minneapolis residents is $55,720.00, and 26.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Minneapolis, MN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

48.3% of Minneapolis residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.4% have a high school degree but no more and 10.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.6% have at least some college education, 29.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 19.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Minneapolis residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.1% of people living in Minneapolis, MN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Minneapolis.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Minneapolis, MN residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Minneapolis residents.

Are these scholarships available for Minneapolis high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Minneapolis can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Minneapolis?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Minneapolis can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.