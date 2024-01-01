Cheshire County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 53% of Cheshire County residents in New Hampshire over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cheshire County residents in New Hampshire will continue to need help paying for college. 1,958 men and 1,965 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,353 men 3,980 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cheshire County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cheshire County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cheshire County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cheshire County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cheshire County residents?

There are 69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 available to Cheshire County residents. You can easily browse through all 69 scholarships below.

69 scholarships worth $237,900.00 are available for college students in Cheshire County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cheshire County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cheshire for more options.

69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 are available for high school seniors in Cheshire County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cheshire County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cheshire County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cheshire County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.