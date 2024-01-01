Merrimack County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of Merrimack County residents in New Hampshire over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Merrimack County residents in New Hampshire will continue to need help paying for college. 4,175 men and 4,133 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,548 men 4,924 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Merrimack County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Merrimack County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Merrimack County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Merrimack County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Merrimack County residents?

There are 69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 available to Merrimack County residents. You can easily browse through all 69 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Merrimack County?

69 scholarships worth $237,900.00 are available for college students in Merrimack County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Merrimack County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Merrimack for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Merrimack County?

69 scholarships totaling $237,900.00 are available for high school seniors in Merrimack County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Merrimack County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Merrimack County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Merrimack County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.