Gloucester County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Gloucester County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 67% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Gloucester County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 8,199 men and 8,201 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,602 men 9,571 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Gloucester County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Gloucester County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Gloucester County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Gloucester County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Gloucester County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Gloucester County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Gloucester County?

233 scholarships worth $924,500.00 are available for college students in Gloucester County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Gloucester County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Gloucester for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Gloucester County?

233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 are available for high school seniors in Gloucester County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Gloucester County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Gloucester County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Gloucester County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.