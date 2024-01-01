Mercer County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 42% of Mercer County residents in New Jersey over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 61% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Mercer County residents in New Jersey will continue to need help paying for college. 10,854 men and 10,144 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,936 men 13,677 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Mercer County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Mercer County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Mercer County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Mercer County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Mercer County residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Mercer County residents. You can easily browse through all 233 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Mercer County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Mercer County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Mercer County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.