Albany County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 33% of Albany County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 52% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Albany County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 8,767 men and 7,793 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,996 men 14,842 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Albany County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Albany County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Albany County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Albany County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Albany County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Albany County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Albany County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Albany County?

Do I need to be a resident of Albany County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Albany County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Albany County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.