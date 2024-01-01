Cayuga County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Cayuga County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 19% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cayuga County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 2,355 men and 2,154 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,434 men 2,294 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cayuga County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cayuga County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cayuga County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cayuga County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cayuga County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Cayuga County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cayuga County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cayuga County?

Do I need to be a resident of Cayuga County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cayuga County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cayuga County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.