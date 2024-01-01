Dutchess County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 25% of Dutchess County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 58% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dutchess County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 9,590 men and 8,773 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,594 men 12,806 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dutchess County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dutchess County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dutchess County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dutchess County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dutchess County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Dutchess County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Dutchess County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dutchess County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dutchess County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.