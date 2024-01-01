Amherst residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Amherst residents is $72,459.00, and 35.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Amherst, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

55.3% of Amherst residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.7% have a high school degree but no more and 4.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.5% have at least some college education, 26.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 28.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Amherst residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.7% of people living in Amherst, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Amherst.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Amherst, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Amherst residents.

Are these scholarships available for Amherst high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Amherst can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Amherst?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Amherst can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.