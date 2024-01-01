Madison County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of Madison County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Madison County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 1,870 men and 2,010 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,284 men 3,733 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Madison County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Madison County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Madison County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Madison County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Madison County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Madison County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Madison County?

1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 are available for college students in Madison County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Madison County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Madison for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Madison County?

1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 are available for high school seniors in Madison County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Madison County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Madison County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Madison County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.