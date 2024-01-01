Rochester residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Rochester residents is $32,347.00, and 10.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Rochester, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.0% of Rochester residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.0% have a high school degree but no more and 19.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.8% have at least some college education, 14.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Rochester residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.4% of people living in Rochester, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Rochester.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rochester, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Rochester residents.

Are these scholarships available for Rochester high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Rochester can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Rochester?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Rochester can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.