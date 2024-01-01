North Hempstead residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for North Hempstead residents is $111,570.00, and 55.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of North Hempstead, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

54.4% of North Hempstead residents have a college degree or higher, while 18.2% have a high school degree but no more and 8.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 18.7% have at least some college education, 28.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 26.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of North Hempstead residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in North Hempstead, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in North Hempstead.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for North Hempstead, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to North Hempstead residents.

Are these scholarships available for North Hempstead high school students?

Yes, all high school students in North Hempstead can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in North Hempstead?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in North Hempstead can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.