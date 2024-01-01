Oneida County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of Oneida County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 54% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Oneida County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 7,124 men and 6,446 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,084 men 6,714 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Oneida County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Oneida County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Oneida County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Oneida County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oneida County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Oneida County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 are available for college students in Oneida County.

1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 are available for high school seniors in Oneida County.

Do I need to be a resident of Oneida County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Oneida County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Oneida County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.