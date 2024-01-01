Oswego County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 46% of Oswego County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 33% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Oswego County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 3,925 men and 3,703 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,629 men 5,365 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Oswego County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Oswego County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Oswego County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Oswego County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oswego County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Oswego County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Oswego County?

1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 are available for college students in Oswego County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Oswego County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Oswego for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Oswego County?

1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 are available for high school seniors in Oswego County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Oswego County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Oswego County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Oswego County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.