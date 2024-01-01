Staten Island residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Staten Island residents is $N/A, and N/A% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Staten Island, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

N/A% of Staten Island residents have a college degree or higher, while N/A% have a high school degree but no more and N/A% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, N/A% have at least some college education, N/A% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and N/A% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Staten Island residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, N/A% of people living in Staten Island, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another N/A% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Staten Island.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Staten Island, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Staten Island residents.

Are these scholarships available for Staten Island high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Staten Island can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Staten Island?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Staten Island can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.