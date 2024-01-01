Sign Up
2024 Ramapo Scholarships

Ramapo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Ramapo residents is $69,245.00, and 34.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Ramapo, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.1% of Ramapo residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.3% have a high school degree but no more and 17.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.2% have at least some college education, 16.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Ramapo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.5% of people living in Ramapo, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Ramapo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Ramapo, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Ramapo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Ramapo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Ramapo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Ramapo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Ramapo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

AGBU Fellowships for U.S. Based Study
Sponsor:
Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU)
Applicant must be of Armenian heritage, be a full-time graduate student seeking a master's or doctorate degree at a highly- or most-competitive U.S. institution, and have a minimum 3.5 GPA in undergraduate work.
Deadline:
April 30
$7,500.00
Erasmus Scholarship
Sponsor:
College of Mount St. Vincent
Selection is based upon high achievement.
Deadline:
February 15
$16,000.00
Board of Trustees Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must demonstrate academic achievement and leadership involvement. Most recipients are in the top one-third of class.
Deadline:
January 31
-
George H. Ball Achievement Award
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must have a solid academic record, demonstrate involvement in co-curricular activities/programs, and show evidence of the importance of social responsibility.
Deadline:
January 31
$12,500.00
Experiential Learner Fellowship
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must have a strong academic record and demonstrate leadership, good character, community service, and experiential hangs-on learning.
Deadline:
January 31
$15,000.00
American Baptist Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must be a member of an American Baptist Church and have a letter of recommendation from the church's pastor.
Deadline:
January 31
$6,000.00
Keuka Family Award
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must have a family member who is also attending Keuka College full-time.
Deadline:
January 31
$1,000.00
Keuka Heritage Award
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Deadline:
January 31
$1,000.00
Keuka Tradition Award
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must be a relative of an alumni but not eligible for a Heritage Award.
Deadline:
January 31
$1,000.00
Keuka College Urban League of Rochester Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must be enrolled in the Black Scholars/Early Recognition program.
Deadline:
January 31
$1,000.00
Canadian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keuka College
Applicant must come from Canada and not qualify for federal or state aid.
Deadline:
January 31
$4,000.00
Albert Shanker College Scholarship
Sponsor:
United Federation of Teachers
Applicant must be from New York City who comes from a low-income family.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
John C. Robbins Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Water Works Association - New York Section
Applicant must have a major that is considered beneficial to the New York State water works. Selection is based upon academic achievement and extracurricular activities.
Deadline:
February 28
-
