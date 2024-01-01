Alamance County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 63% of Alamance County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Alamance County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 4,411 men and 4,175 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,952 men 5,121 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Alamance County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Alamance County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Alamance County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Alamance County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Alamance County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Alamance County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Alamance County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.