Fayetteville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fayetteville residents is $43,439.00, and 13.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fayetteville, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.1% of Fayetteville residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.9% have a high school degree but no more and 8.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 41.3% have at least some college education, 17.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fayetteville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.5% of people living in Fayetteville, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 23.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fayetteville.

