Durham residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Durham residents is $54,284.00, and 24.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Durham, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

48.8% of Durham residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.7% have a high school degree but no more and 12.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.9% have at least some college education, 25.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 23.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Durham residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Durham, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Durham.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Durham, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Durham residents.

Are these scholarships available for Durham high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Durham can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Durham?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Durham can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.