Greensboro residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Greensboro residents is $44,978.00, and 17.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Greensboro, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

37.4% of Greensboro residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.2% have a high school degree but no more and 10.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.3% have at least some college education, 23.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Greensboro residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.4% of people living in Greensboro, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Greensboro.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Greensboro, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Greensboro residents.

Are these scholarships available for Greensboro high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Greensboro can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Greensboro?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Greensboro can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.