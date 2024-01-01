High Point residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for High Point residents is $44,642.00, and 18.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of High Point, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.1% of High Point residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.5% have a high school degree but no more and 15.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.1% have at least some college education, 20.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of High Point residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.6% of people living in High Point, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in High Point.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for High Point, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to High Point residents.

Are these scholarships available for High Point high school students?

Yes, all high school students in High Point can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in High Point?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in High Point can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.