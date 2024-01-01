Charlotte residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Charlotte residents is $58,202.00, and 26.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Charlotte, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

42.8% of Charlotte residents have a college degree or higher, while 18.1% have a high school degree but no more and 11.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.6% have at least some college education, 28.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Charlotte residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Charlotte, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Charlotte.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Charlotte, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Charlotte residents.

Are these scholarships available for Charlotte high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Charlotte can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Charlotte?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Charlotte can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.