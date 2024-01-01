Moore County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 56% of Moore County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Moore County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 2,103 men and 1,995 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,545 men 2,330 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Moore County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Moore County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Moore County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Moore County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Moore County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Moore County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Moore County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Moore County?

Do I need to be a resident of Moore County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Moore County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Moore County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.