Wilmington residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Wilmington residents is $43,867.00, and 19.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Wilmington, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

41.2% of Wilmington residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.2% have a high school degree but no more and 8.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.0% have at least some college education, 27.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Wilmington residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.1% of people living in Wilmington, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Wilmington.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wilmington, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Wilmington residents.

Are these scholarships available for Wilmington high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Wilmington can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Wilmington?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Wilmington can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.