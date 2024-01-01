Robeson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Robeson County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 26% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Robeson County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 4,298 men and 4,061 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,091 men 4,766 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Robeson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Robeson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Robeson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Robeson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Robeson County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Robeson County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Robeson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Robeson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Robeson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.