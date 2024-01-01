Wilkes County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Wilkes County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wilkes County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 1,515 men and 1,945 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 913 men 1,264 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wilkes County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wilkes County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wilkes County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wilkes County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wilkes County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Wilkes County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wilkes County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wilkes County?

Do I need to be a resident of Wilkes County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wilkes County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wilkes County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.