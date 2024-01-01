Fargo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fargo residents is $50,561.00, and 19.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fargo, ND more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.8% of Fargo residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.3% have a high school degree but no more and 6.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.7% have at least some college education, 27.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fargo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.2% of people living in Fargo, ND are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fargo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fargo, ND residents?

There are 47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 available to Fargo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fargo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fargo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fargo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fargo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.