2024 Fargo Scholarships

Fargo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fargo residents is $50,561.00, and 19.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fargo, ND more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.8% of Fargo residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.3% have a high school degree but no more and 6.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.7% have at least some college education, 27.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fargo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.2% of people living in Fargo, ND are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fargo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fargo, ND residents?

There are 47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 available to Fargo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fargo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fargo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fargo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fargo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

North Dakota Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Dakota University System
Applicant must be a high school junior who is a resident of North Dakota and who plans to go to college at a North Dakota institution. Applicant must score in the upper fifth percentile of all North Dakota ACT Test takers.
Deadline:
February 1
-
North Dakota Indian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must have at least one-quarter Indian blood, be a resident of North Dakota, be enrolled full time, have a minimum 2.0 GPA, and submit application.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Past President's Parley Nurses Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of North Dakota
Applicant must be a member of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary and have an interest in nursing.
Deadline:
April 20
$1,500.00
North Dakota Parent Teacher Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must be a North Dakota resident and the child of a North Dakota resident. Transcripts, essay, and three letters of recommendation required.
Deadline:
March 31
$500.00
Provincial Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a Canadian province other than Manitoba or Saskatchewan.
Deadline:
None
-
Global Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a country other than the U.S. or Canada.
Deadline:
None
-
National Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, come from a state other than North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, or Minnesota, and be a member of WUE and MHEC.
Deadline:
None
-
Medcenter One Nursing Student Tuition Loan Program
Sponsor:
Medcenter One College of Nursing
Applicant must meet the admission requirements and maintain the necessary standards to remain a student in the college.
Deadline:
None
$2,750.00
Barden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA at the associate or certificate level who has not earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations are required to be demonstrated.
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Cameron Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a current student with an interest in writing and poetry. Submission of an original composition in any genre (poetry, drama, fiction, short story) is required.
Deadline:
November 30
$100.00
McKissack Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA enrolled in either the teacher education or business administration/grantsmanship at the associate or certificate level who has not yet earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations must be demonstrated
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Helen D. Hull Teaching Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student enrolled full-time in a teaching field with a minimum 2.0 GPA. Award is based on financial need and special consideration is given to applicants with community service experience.
Deadline:
September 30
$750.00
National Aeronamics Space Administration Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a freshman or sophomore student with a minimum 3.0 GPA who shows promise in an area of science or mathematics.
Deadline:
December 31
$500.00
