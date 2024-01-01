Belmont County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 21% of Belmont County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Belmont County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 2,177 men and 1,651 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 956 men 1,536 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Belmont County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Belmont County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Belmont County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Belmont County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Belmont County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Belmont County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Belmont County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Belmont County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Belmont County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.