Licking County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 69% of Licking County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 40% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Licking County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 4,314 men and 4,163 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,777 men 4,968 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Licking County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Licking County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Licking County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Licking County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Licking County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Licking County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Licking County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Licking County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Licking County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.