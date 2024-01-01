Muskingum County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 31% of Muskingum County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Muskingum County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 2,570 men and 2,383 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,743 men 2,833 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Muskingum County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Muskingum County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Muskingum County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Muskingum County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Muskingum County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Muskingum County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Muskingum County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Muskingum County?

Do I need to be a resident of Muskingum County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Muskingum County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Muskingum County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.