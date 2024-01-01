Trumbull County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 74% of Trumbull County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 67% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Trumbull County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 6,262 men and 5,610 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,446 men 4,514 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Trumbull County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Trumbull County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Trumbull County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Trumbull County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Trumbull County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Trumbull County?

In addition, we encourage current college students in Trumbull County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Trumbull for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Trumbull County?

In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Trumbull County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Trumbull County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Trumbull County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.