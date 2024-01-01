Benton County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Benton County residents in Oregon over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 77% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Benton County residents in Oregon will continue to need help paying for college. 1,933 men and 1,963 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,163 men 8,457 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Benton County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Benton County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Benton County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Benton County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Benton County residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Benton County residents. You can easily browse through all 502 scholarships below.

502 scholarships worth $3,660,075.00 are available for college students in Benton County.

502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 are available for high school seniors in Benton County.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Benton County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Benton County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.