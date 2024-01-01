Sign Up
2024 Coos County Scholarships

Coos County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 27% of Coos County residents in Oregon over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Coos County residents in Oregon will continue to need help paying for college. 1,789 men and 1,659 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,078 men 1,132 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Coos County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Coos County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Coos County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Coos County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Coos County residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Coos County residents. You can easily browse through all 502 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Coos County?

502 scholarships worth $3,660,075.00 are available for college students in Coos County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Coos County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Coos for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Coos County?

502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 are available for high school seniors in Coos County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Coos County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Coos County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Coos County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Coos Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Coos
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Coos
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Coos
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Coos
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Halton Foundation/Caterpillar Matching Grant
Sponsor:
Halton Foundation
Applicant must be employed by the Halton Company.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,500.00
Oregon Laurels Scholarship
Sponsor:
Portland State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.25 GPA. Preference is given to Oregon residents.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,175.00
Franks Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oregon Office of Student Access and Completion
Applicant must be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, or Lake County who will major in nursing or theology at a public or nonprofit college. FAFSA and minimum 2.5 GPA (2.0 for college students) required. U.S. Bank employees, their children, and near relatives are not eligible.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
Maurie Clark Fellowship
Sponsor:
Portland State University
Applicant must be a Ph.D. candidate with an approved dissertation outline and intend to use the fellowship to support research activities.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,600.00
D. Paul Fansler Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Portland State University
Applicant must have a high promise of achievement in international affairs.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
Dale and Coral Courtney Scholarship
Sponsor:
Portland State University
Applicant must submit an essay and faculty recommendations.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,500.00
Churchill Scholarship
Sponsor:
Southern Oregon University
Applicant must have a GPA between 3.48 and 3.85 and a SAT Reasoning score between 1010 and 1150 (composite ACT score of 25).
Deadline:
March 15
$1,500.00
Oregon Ministerial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must be a resident of Oregon planning a career in full-time ministry as a children's pastor, evangelist, missionary, pastor, or youth pastor, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, have completed two full years of college, and should be on the staff of or involved in local church ministry.
Deadline:
March 30
$1,000.00
Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Multnomah Bible College and Biblical Seminary
Applicant must have completed one year at Multnomah Bible Coll and Seminary.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,500.00
Truman D. Picard Scholarship
Sponsor:
Intertribal Timber Council
Applicant must have validated enrollment in a federally recognized Native American tribe or Native Alaska Corporation. Three letters of recommendation, letter of application, transcript, resume, and proof of application to an institution of higher education are required. Minimum award amount is for graduating high school seniors and maximum award amount is...
Deadline:
January 18
$2,500.00
Gray/Todd Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oregon Office of Student Access and Completion
Applicant must a graduate of Toledo High School or the child, grandchild or legal depended of active employees of Georgia-Pacific Toledo who is 22 years of age or younger. FAFSA required. Preference to those majoring in environmental health and safety, industrial hygiene, or safety engineering.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
Transfer Students Honors Award
Sponsor:
George Fox University
Applicant must have between at 3.8 and 4.0 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Patricia Hasbrouck Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oregon Office of Student Access and Completion
Applicant must be a resident of Harney County who entering at least the second year of nursing studies at a public or nonprofit college or university. FAFSA required.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
