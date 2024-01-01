Josephine County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Josephine County residents in Oregon over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Josephine County residents in Oregon will continue to need help paying for college. 2,190 men and 1,980 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 872 men 1,509 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Josephine County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Josephine County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Josephine County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Josephine County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Josephine County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Josephine County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Josephine County?

Do I need to be a resident of Josephine County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Josephine County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Josephine County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.