Eugene residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Eugene residents is $47,489.00, and 19.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Eugene, OR more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

41.0% of Eugene residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.6% have a high school degree but no more and 6.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.7% have at least some college education, 23.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 17.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Eugene residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Eugene, OR are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Eugene.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Eugene, OR residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Eugene residents.

Are these scholarships available for Eugene high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Eugene can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Eugene?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Eugene can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.