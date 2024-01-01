Carbon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Carbon County residents in Pennsylvania over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Carbon County residents in Pennsylvania will continue to need help paying for college. 1,815 men and 1,564 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 732 men 1,293 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Carbon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Carbon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Carbon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Carbon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Carbon County residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Carbon County residents. You can easily browse through all 884 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Carbon County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Carbon County?

Do I need to be a resident of Carbon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Carbon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Carbon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.