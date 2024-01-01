Lehigh County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Lehigh County residents in Pennsylvania over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 78% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lehigh County residents in Pennsylvania will continue to need help paying for college. 10,078 men and 9,402 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,545 men 9,820 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lehigh County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lehigh County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lehigh County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lehigh County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lehigh County residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Lehigh County residents. You can easily browse through all 884 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Lehigh County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Lehigh County?

Do I need to be a resident of Lehigh County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lehigh County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lehigh County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.