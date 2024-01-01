Rhode Island is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Rhode Island universities is a whopping $28,042.00 and the total cost of attendance is $48,147.00. 63% of student graduates in Rhode Island graduate with an average debt load of $36,036.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Rhode Island turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These RI scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Rhode Island, and any Rhode Island resident regardless of their interests or background. Rhode Island scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of RI students or RI residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rhode Island residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for RI residents?

There are 96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 available to Rhode Island residents. You can easily browse through all 96 scholarships below.

Moms in Rhode Island are eligible for all the same scholarships as RI residents. Therefore, the 96 scholarships worth $338,160.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

96 scholarships worth $338,160.00 are available for college students in RI. In addition, we encourage current college students in Rhode Island to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Rhode Island for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Rhode Island:

96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 are available for high school seniors in RI. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rhode Island residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to RI students and residents, as well as others across the country.