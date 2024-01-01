Aiken County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 83% of Aiken County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Aiken County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 4,510 men and 4,364 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,046 men 3,782 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Aiken County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Aiken County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Aiken County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Aiken County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Aiken County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Aiken County residents.

220 scholarships worth $597,825.00 are available for college students in Aiken County.

220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 are available for high school seniors in Aiken County.

Do I need to be a resident of Aiken County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Aiken County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Aiken County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.