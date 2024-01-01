Dorchester County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 56% of Dorchester County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dorchester County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 4,088 men and 4,226 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,476 men 3,347 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dorchester County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dorchester County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dorchester County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dorchester County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dorchester County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Dorchester County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Dorchester County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Dorchester County?

Do I need to be a resident of Dorchester County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dorchester County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dorchester County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.