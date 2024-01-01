Florence County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 62% of Florence County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Florence County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 3,761 men and 3,710 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,307 men 4,015 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Florence County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Florence County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Florence County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Florence County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Florence County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Florence County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Florence County?

Do I need to be a resident of Florence County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Florence County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Florence County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.