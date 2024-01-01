Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Kershaw County Scholarships

Kershaw County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 27% of Kershaw County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kershaw County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 1,826 men and 1,774 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 856 men 964 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kershaw County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kershaw County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kershaw County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kershaw County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kershaw County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Kershaw County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kershaw County?

220 scholarships worth $597,825.00 are available for college students in Kershaw County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kershaw County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kershaw for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kershaw County?

220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 are available for high school seniors in Kershaw County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kershaw County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kershaw County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kershaw County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Kershaw Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Kershaw
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Kershaw
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Kershaw
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Kershaw
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA.
Deadline:
November 1
$4,000.00
Valedictorian Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must be a graduate of public and private high schools in South Carolina or Richmond and Columbia Counties in Georgia. Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA and be ranked first in their class.
Deadline:
November 1
$5,000.00
Chancellor's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and deomonstrate a high level of involvement in school and community activites.
Deadline:
February 1
$7,000.00
Lander Science Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant's major must be in the science field
Deadline:
March 15
-
Lisa A. Bollinger
Sponsor:
College of Charleston
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing. Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Rebecca Herring
Sponsor:
College of Charleston
Applicant must have completed at least 9 semester hours of accounting with a minimum of 6 hours completed at the College of Charleston and be pursuing a major in accounting. Applicants must have completed 54 semester hours prior to the semester for which the scholarship is awarded with a minimum 3.0...
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Converse College
Selection based upon applicants high school grades and standardized test scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$13,000.00
Roy M. Smith Mathematics Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must be in the top 20% of their high school graduating class and have a minimum combined SAT score of 1300. Applicant must be a mathematics major.
Deadline:
February 16
$5,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must have applied to Erskine for freshman enrollment. Selection based upon outstanding secondary school academic performance, Christian commitment, intellectual curiosity, school, church, and community involvement, demonstrated leadership and service, and desire and potential to excel at Erskine.
Deadline:
November
-
William H. Dunlap Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must have lost one or both parents, either by death, desertion, or other conditions, which prevent such students from having normal parental care.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Furman Scholars Program
Sponsor:
Furman University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.75 GPA, a minimum SAT score of 1350 (composite ACT score of 30) and rank in the top 5% of their class.
Deadline:
January 15
$4,000.00
Freshmen Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant must be or plan to be a full-time student at Lander University and have displayed academic excellence
Deadline:
January 15
-
Capsugel/Pfizer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant must be pursuing a degree in chemistry and decision will be made upon basis of need, citizenship, and leadership qualities.
Deadline:
March 15
-
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved