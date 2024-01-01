Lancaster County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 22% of Lancaster County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lancaster County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 2,321 men and 2,539 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 726 men 1,159 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lancaster County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lancaster County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lancaster County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lancaster County residents.

