Laurens County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 22% of Laurens County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Laurens County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 2,028 men and 2,084 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,466 men 1,991 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Laurens County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Laurens County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Laurens County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Laurens County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Laurens County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Laurens County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

220 scholarships worth $597,825.00 are available for college students in Laurens County.

220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 are available for high school seniors in Laurens County.

Do I need to be a resident of Laurens County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Laurens County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Laurens County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.