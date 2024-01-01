Lexington County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 14% of Lexington County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 49% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lexington County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 7,071 men and 6,840 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,685 men 6,739 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lexington County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lexington County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lexington County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lexington County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lexington County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Lexington County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Lexington County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lexington County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lexington County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.