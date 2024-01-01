Orangeburg County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Orangeburg County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Orangeburg County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 2,428 men and 2,518 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,354 men 4,337 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Orangeburg County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Orangeburg County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Orangeburg County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Orangeburg County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Orangeburg County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Orangeburg County residents.

