2024 Sioux Falls Scholarships

Sioux Falls residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sioux Falls residents is $56,714.00, and 22.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sioux Falls, SD more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.8% of Sioux Falls residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 8.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.4% have at least some college education, 23.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sioux Falls residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Sioux Falls, SD are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sioux Falls.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sioux Falls, SD residents?

There are 64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 available to Sioux Falls residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sioux Falls high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sioux Falls can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sioux Falls?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sioux Falls can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

437 Scholarship
Sponsor:
Indian Health Employee Scholarship
Applicant must prove Native American background.
Deadline:
March 28
-
Briggs/May Scholarship
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.9 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 29 and have participated in activities.
Deadline:
January 25
$9,500.00
Continuing Student Academic Scholarships
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicants should contact their academic department for scholarship information.
Deadline:
January 25
$6,000.00
New Student Academic Scholarships
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicant must be a new first-year student.
Deadline:
January 25
$6,000.00
Cinkelvic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must demonstrate scholastic ability, character, initiative, sincerity, and the desire to become a productive contributing individual within the society in which he or she lives. First preference is given to a graduate of Baker High School.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Mr. L.R. and Mrs. Nellie Pike Chiesman Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be a senior in high school admitted to Black Hills State University. Preference is given to applicant who ranks in the top tenth of class.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northern State University
Applicant must be able to demonstrate leadership skills and activities as demonstrated by personal recommendations.
Deadline:
August 15
$350.00
Peter and Laurella Hasenmueller Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must enroll in a minimum of 15 credit hours per semester.
Deadline:
None
-
Gil and Trudy Hause Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicant must be in the upper third of their class and have been accepted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Audrey Mullin Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicants must be in the upper third of their class and have been admitted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
None
-
Betty Jean Nelson Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicant must be in the upper third of their class and have been admitted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
None
-
Bailey Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Sioux Falls
Applicant must be a Wyoming resident who meets the academic requirements of a full-time student (without restrictions). Applicant must maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA and have a minimum composite ACT score of 19. Completed FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
February 15 (priority)
$2,000.00
Northern Wolf PACT Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northern State University
Applicant must have a minimum ACT score of 21 or above in order to be considered. A complete admission application, application fee, high school transcript and ACT must be received by March 1 for priority consideration.
Deadline:
March 1 (priority)
$2,500.00
