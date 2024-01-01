Sioux Falls residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sioux Falls residents is $56,714.00, and 22.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sioux Falls, SD more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.8% of Sioux Falls residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.6% have a high school degree but no more and 8.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.4% have at least some college education, 23.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sioux Falls residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Sioux Falls, SD are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sioux Falls.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sioux Falls, SD residents?

There are 64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 available to Sioux Falls residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sioux Falls high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sioux Falls can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sioux Falls?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sioux Falls can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.