Clarksville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Clarksville residents is $51,164.00, and 14.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Clarksville, TN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.4% of Clarksville residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.2% have a high school degree but no more and 7.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 38.5% have at least some college education, 17.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Clarksville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Clarksville, TN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Clarksville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Clarksville, TN residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Clarksville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Clarksville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Clarksville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Clarksville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Clarksville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.